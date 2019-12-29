Global  

Saints seek 1st-round playoff bye despite defensive injuries

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The New Orleans Saints will be without three injured players in their secondary — including cornerback Eli Apple and safeties Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams — as they seek a first-round playoff bye with a win over Carolina on Sunday combined with a loss or tie by the 49ers or Packers. The Panthers will be […]
Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings

With the NFL regular season officially in the books, the road doesn’t get any easier for the 13-3 New Orleans Saints, looking to get past the first round of the playoffs with a familiar playoff..

Preview: Vikings Vs. Saints Playoff Game

The Vikings are just days away from a playoff re-match against the Saints, Mike Max reports (1:14). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 2, 2020

Saints seek 1st-round playoff bye despite defensive injuries

The New Orleans Saints will be without three injured players in their secondary when they face the Carolina Panthers
Odenigbo active for Vikings vs. Saints in wild-card round

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo is available to play against the Saints in Sunday’s NFC wild-card playoff game after being...
