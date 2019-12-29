Andy Murray a no-go for Australian Open due to pelvic injury

Daily Guardian In another blow to his playing career, former world number one Andy Murray suffered a pelvic injury and will not be… https://t.co/JJiH1QRP6Y 2 hours ago Andy Milwain BBC Sport - Andy Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and ATP Cup because of pelvic injury https://t.co/RauxMeIqaC 3 hours ago Snowstar444 RT @cbcsports: Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray announced he will not play in next month's Grand Slam event or the new ATP Cu… 3 hours ago CBC Sports Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray announced he will not play in next month's Grand Slam event or the n… https://t.co/7JLa1oPOuI 3 hours ago myRepública Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open because of a pelvic injury, the three-time Grand Slam c… https://t.co/jR76t7xrhZ 3 hours ago Johnathan RT @TennisPodcast: Andy Murray is out of the ATP Cup and the Australian Open. He’s been on court in the last week, but his pelvic injury… 4 hours ago The Manila Times LONDON: Andy Murray said he was “gutted” to be missing next month’s Australian Open after being ruled out of the fi… https://t.co/q1nB4jC5yE 4 hours ago Chewie Chewbaaarker RT @AdamExler: Murray's 2020 campaign delayed; cancels ATP Cup and Australian Open https://t.co/WDw1dvq37i 4 hours ago