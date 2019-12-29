Global  

Andy Murray a no-go for Australian Open due to pelvic injury

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray announced he will not play in next month's Grand Slam event or the new ATP Cup due to an injury to his pelvis.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury

Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury 00:50

 Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open due to pelvic injury

Andy Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and ATP Cup because of pelvic injury

Britain's Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open because of a pelvic injury.
BBC News

Murray to miss Australian Open due to pelvic injury

London, Dec 29 (IANS) Tennis star Andy Murray has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a pelvic injury.
Sify


dailyguardianph

Daily Guardian In another blow to his playing career, former world number one Andy Murray suffered a pelvic injury and will not be… https://t.co/JJiH1QRP6Y 2 hours ago

MilwainAndy

Andy Milwain BBC Sport - Andy Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and ATP Cup because of pelvic injury https://t.co/RauxMeIqaC 3 hours ago

snowstar444

Snowstar444 RT @cbcsports: Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray announced he will not play in next month's Grand Slam event or the new ATP Cu… 3 hours ago

cbcsports

CBC Sports Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray announced he will not play in next month's Grand Slam event or the n… https://t.co/7JLa1oPOuI 3 hours ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open because of a pelvic injury, the three-time Grand Slam c… https://t.co/jR76t7xrhZ 3 hours ago

_lodges_1989pai

Johnathan RT @TennisPodcast: Andy Murray is out of the ATP Cup and the Australian Open. He’s been on court in the last week, but his pelvic injury… 4 hours ago

TheManilaTimes

The Manila Times LONDON: Andy Murray said he was “gutted” to be missing next month’s Australian Open after being ruled out of the fi… https://t.co/q1nB4jC5yE 4 hours ago

chewbaaarker

Chewie Chewbaaarker RT @AdamExler: Murray's 2020 campaign delayed; cancels ATP Cup and Australian Open https://t.co/WDw1dvq37i 4 hours ago

