Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The King reigns: LeBron James is AP's male athlete of decade

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The King reigns: LeBron James is AP's male athlete of decadeLeBron James has been selected as The Associated Press male athlete of the decade
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Car Expert Breaks Down Athlete Cars (Odell Beckham Jr, LeBron James) [Video]Car Expert Breaks Down Athlete Cars (Odell Beckham Jr, LeBron James)

Car expert Michael Prichinello breaks down the cars of athletes, including Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, LeBron James, John Cena, Lewis Hamilton, Hendrik Lundqvist and Lionel..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 10:34Published

The NBA's Best of the Decade [Video]The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron James being named AP Athlete of the Decade cements how dominant he's been over the past 10 years

James has won three championships, three league MVP's and an Olympic gold medal over the past 10 years
CBS Sports Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle TimesESPNFOX SportsDenver PostSOHHDaily Star

Magic Johnson Says Bronny James Could End Up Better Than LeBron

LeBron James is widely considered the greatest athlete on the planet ... but Bronny could be EVEN BETTER than his daddy ... so says Magic Johnson!! Yeah, no...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

edgewoman3000

Jan Walker RT @ps9714: The King reigns: LeBron James is AP's male athlete of decade https://t.co/LIlmZmMOLr 20 minutes ago

OnRaeLaTeal

OnRaeLaTealMusic RT @Sportsnet: LeBron James is The Associated Press male athlete of the decade, adding his name to a list that includes Tiger Woods, Wayne… 25 minutes ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore 👑 CROWN HIM KING| LeBron James is named AP's male athlete of the DECADE! https://t.co/pKQHkNG8kv 35 minutes ago

iamrealmarvin

Marvin Musni RT @INQUIRERSports: James was revealed as the winner Sunday, one day after Serena Williams was announced as the AP’s female athlete of the… 47 minutes ago

tamstarz

Tameka (BloggerPoet) The King reigns: LeBron James is AP's male athlete of decade https://t.co/dRZgqv6QwH 1 hour ago

nowwy_lacsama

ironman RT @abscbnsports: LeBron changed the game this decade 👑 » https://t.co/R4raTShuv3 https://t.co/cv1A8hKXKC 1 hour ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports The King reigns: LeBron James is AP’s male athlete of decade https://t.co/7Egqbz5koD 1 hour ago

ValleyNewsLive

Valley News Live James won three NBA championships, played in eight straight finals and changed teams three times over the last 10 y… https://t.co/cRgTNttou7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.