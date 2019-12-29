Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

LeBron honored as AP top male athlete of decade

ESPN Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
NBA superstar LeBron James was named The Associated Press male athlete of the decade in voting where he was a runaway winner of Patriots QB Tom Brady.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The King reigns: LeBron James is AP’s male athlete of decade

He left Cleveland for Miami, finally became a champion, went back to his beloved northeast Ohio, delivered on another title promise, then left for the Los...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

Tweets about this

Wallstbusiness

BusinessPlanCity.com LeBron honored as AP top male athlete of decade https://t.co/TtmNNgb0G8 https://t.co/qrNinXTxzk 8 minutes ago

KREWS_KLUTCH

redemption szn 🇵🇭 RT @ESPNLosAngeles: LeBron honored as AP top male athlete of decade https://t.co/Q04HlLFDKM https://t.co/cOISHeuCpP 11 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News LeBron honored as AP top male athlete of decade https://t.co/rr8WCXXsdj 20 minutes ago

slamouslam

slamouslam LeBron honored as AP top male athlete of decade https://t.co/WM49pMsqqf https://t.co/D7AhKkNPOx 43 minutes ago

AllBasketballs

All The Basketball LeBron honored as AP top male athlete of decade #NBA #Basketball #Fans https://t.co/Uq1FVM2Dem 49 minutes ago

NBAScoreLive

NBAScoreLive LeBron honored as AP top male athlete of decade #nba https://t.co/6w9PVXXer9 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.