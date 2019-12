1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves 00:50 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is still a long way to go for his team to claim the title despite them strengthening their grip on the Premier League season with a 1-0 win against Wolves. Klopp said the second half of the season would be intense, with heavyweight rivals striving hard to...