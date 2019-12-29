Global  

Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Wolves

The Sport Review Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Jamie Carragher picked out Trent Alexander-Arnold as his man of the match as Liverpool FC sealed a 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The Reds headed into the game looking to continue their fine start to the Premier League season and maintain their spot at the top of the table. […]

The post Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC's 1-0 win over Wolves appeared first on The Sport Review.
‘The best’: Jamie Carragher raves about 27-year-old Liverpool FC star

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC number one Alisson Becker has already established himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever goalkeepers. The...
The Sport Review


HITCliverpool

HITC LFC Empire Jamie Carragher reacts on Twitter after Liverpool demolish Leicester City #liverpoolfc #lfc #premierleague https://t.co/OzjmXMq7fQ 6 days ago

tbrfootball

The Boot Room Carragher hails Liverpool after Leicester demolition, singles out key star https://t.co/WrScmxpel2 6 days ago

