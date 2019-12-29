Liverpool 50 games unbeaten at home with 1-0 win v Wolves

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published 1 week ago Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fearful his injury-hit squad would be forced to endure unwanted extra time until substitute Roberto Firmino rescued them with another late goal. The Reds boss admits.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this