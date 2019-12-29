Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves: VAR rescues the Reds

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Liverpool took their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as they edged out a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to round off 2019. Of course, that only tells a very small part of the story, as VAR played yet another huge role in a game of such importance. […]

The post Liverpool 1-0 Wolves: VAR rescues the Reds appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coady: VAR isn't working [Video]Coady: VAR isn't working

Conor Coady wasn't happy following Wolves' defeat to Liverpool, stating that VAR isn't working after a handball shout in the build up to the winner wasn't given.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:51Published

Has VAR Cost Manchester City The Premier League Title To Liverpool?! | W&L [Video]Has VAR Cost Manchester City The Premier League Title To Liverpool?! | W&L

Pep Guardiola vs VAR was the game of the weekend. But will this result leave Liverpool in pole position in the title race?

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 18:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Absolute disgrace' - Fans rage over Liverpool vs Wolves VAR drama

'Absolute disgrace' - Fans rage over Liverpool vs Wolves VAR dramaThe controversial VAR system has caused huge controversy at Anfield in the game between Liverpool and Wolves
Lichfield Mercury

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves: Nuno refuses to comment on VAR controversy

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to answer any questions in relation to VAR after his side's controversial 1-0 defeat by Liverpool at...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

noticiasgol

Rick Baxter Liverpool 1-0 Wolves: VAR rescues the Reds https://t.co/mwDDlGlXnn 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.