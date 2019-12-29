Global  

Fallon Sherrock to play in all 2020 World Series of Darts events

BBC Sport Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Fallon Sherrock is given a spot in all World Series of Darts events in 2020 after her run to the third round of this year's PDC World Championship.
News video: Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end

Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end 00:54

 Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace. The 25-year-old became the first woman to win a match in the tournament when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by...

GroupM’s Thomas Frets About Total Video Measurement [Video]GroupM’s Thomas Frets About Total Video Measurement

LONDON -- It's a fragmented world, and none more so than in a fragmented continent. Advertisers want to be able to reach viewers across the plethora of video screens and services - but their agencies..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:03Published

Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts [Video]Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fallon Sherrock wins again to progress to last 32 of World Darts Championship, stuns 11th seed Mensur Suljovic

Fallon Sherrock won again to progress to the last 32 of the World Darts Championship with a 3-1 triumph over 11th seed Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace on...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentNew Zealand HeraldDaily Star

Eddie Hearn bombarded with pleas to give Fallon Sherrock Premier League Darts spot

Eddie Hearn bombarded with pleas to give Fallon Sherrock Premier League Darts spotFallon Sherrock beat Mensur Suljovic in a huge upset at the PDC World Darts Championship and fans want to see more of her at the oche in 2020
Daily Star Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDeutsche Welle

