Boozing Day test: All Black Jordie Barrett not alone when turfed out of MCG

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Boozing Day test: All Black Jordie Barrett not alone when turfed out of MCGAll Black Jordie Barrett was in good company after being turfed out of the Boxing Day cricket test in Melbourne.He was sent packing at about 3pm on Saturday, day three of New Zealand's heavy defeat in their first appearance at the...
