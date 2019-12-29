Global  

Tom Brady throws first career pick-six vs. Dolphins, first since 2017

ESPN Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
New England's QB misses Miami's Eric Rowe -- a former Patriot -- waiting for the pass on his way to a 35-yard touchdown.
Into the firing line: Blundell's strategy for biggest Test of career

When Tom Blundell enters the fray at the MCG it will be the first time he has opened the innings in his first-class career.
