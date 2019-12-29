Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne score

Ofogba Last Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United https://t.co/amwrJldrvx 36 seconds ago One Person RT @BBCSport: GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne doubles the lead for City. He curls one inside the near post. Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United… 42 seconds ago URCH RT @RichardAmofa: First Premier League goal of the decade: Tuncay Sanli (STOKE 3-2 Fulham) January 5 2010 Last Premier League goal of the… 1 minute ago Networkofnews UK MANCHESTER CITY will surely be thinking that a third consecutive Premier League title is out of reach. A 3-2 defeat… https://t.co/Qbz4KfwBf6 1 minute ago Soccer Lab Manchester City have beaten Sheffield United thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne.… https://t.co/59aycIWlN8 2 minutes ago aidan oram Manchester City vs Sheffield United live stream https://t.co/WCT8Ka8C7a via @YouTube hhh 2 minutes ago Sky.sport Watch "Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United : Full PostMatch Analysis Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne" on YouTube https://t.co/oNm5zVuUw5 3 minutes ago RageAgaintsTheWorld Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: Guardiola praises City in 'tough game' – BBC Sport https://t.co/QMWxi4nagv https://t.co/KBsnoiSdlh 3 minutes ago