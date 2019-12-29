Global  

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne score

BBC Sport Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Manchester City will start 2020 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after victory over Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium.
News video: Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United

Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United 01:18

 Match preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the Etihad.

What was Kompany's standout City moment? [Video]What was Kompany's standout City moment?

Vincent Kompany says the best memory from his Manchester City career was the goal scored by Sergio Aguero to win the Premier League in 2012.

KDB stars for City [Video]KDB stars for City

Reaction from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian scored two and set up the third in Manchester City’s 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: Aguero and De Bruyne strike in Guardiola´s contentious 100th w

Manchester City were on the right side of some contentious decisions as Sergio Aguero’s controversial goal and a late Kevin De Bruyne effort earned a 2-0 win...
SoccerNews.com

No way, Jose! Guardiola breaks Mourinho record with 100th Premier League win

Pep Guardiola has usurped Jose Mourinho as the quickest Premier League boss to reach 100 victories in the competition. Goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De...
SoccerNews.com

