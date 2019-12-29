Global  

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne score

BBC Sport Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Manchester City will start 2020 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after victory over Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium.
Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United

 Match preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the Etihad.

What was Kompany's standout City moment?

Vincent Kompany says the best memory from his Manchester City career was the goal scored by Sergio Aguero to win the Premier League in 2012.

KDB stars for City

Reaction from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian scored two and set up the third in Manchester City’s 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Manchester City already focused on preparing for next season, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola indicated Manchester City are already focusing on next season after accepting there is no longer a title race in the Premier League. Guardiola...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne strike in second-half as Man City breeze past Sheffield United

Manchester City bounced back from their damaging defeat to Wolves on Friday night with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheffield United. The champions looked...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Seattle TimesNews24HinduDaily StarSoccerNews.com

