Van Dijk says Liverpool ´can still improve´ despite Premier League dominance

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool “can still improve” after they ended 2019 with yet another win to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool, who also have a game in hand on nearest rivals Leicester City, beat Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half strike, […]

The post Van Dijk says Liverpool ´can still improve´ despite Premier League dominance appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again

Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again 01:36

 A look at the festive round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more. Jurgen Klopp's men thumped their closest rivals Leicester 4-0 to extend their unbeaten record in the league this season.

Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton [Video]Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton

A preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

'It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool', says Guardiola after City defeat sees title defence fade further [Video]'It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool', says Guardiola after City defeat sees title defence fade further

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that it is "unrealistic to think about Liverpool" after a 3-2 defeat at Wolves sees them fall 14 points behind in the title race.

Van Dijk starts for Liverpool in Club World Cup final

Virgil van Dijk will start for Liverpool in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo in Doha on Saturday. The Netherlands star sat out the 2-1 semi-final win...
Virgil van Dijk has Liverpool fans in stitches after singing Christmas song on plane

Virgil van Dijk has Liverpool fans in stitches after singing Christmas song on planeLiverpool defender van Dijk was heard singing Christmas song ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ as he got off the plane from the Club World Cup
