Van Dijk says Liverpool ´can still improve´ despite Premier League dominance

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool "can still improve" after they ended 2019 with yet another win to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool, who also have a game in hand on nearest rivals Leicester City, beat Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday thanks to Sadio Mane's first-half strike, […]



