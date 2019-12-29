Van Dijk says Liverpool ´can still improve´ despite Premier League dominance
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool “can still improve” after they ended 2019 with yet another win to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool, who also have a game in hand on nearest rivals Leicester City, beat Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half strike, […]
A look at the festive round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more. Jurgen Klopp's men thumped their closest rivals Leicester 4-0 to extend their unbeaten record in the league this season.