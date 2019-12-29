Global  

Liverpool make it 50 successive Premier League matches unbeaten at Anfield

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Liverpool went 50 top-flight games unbeaten at home for the second time in their history after they beat Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday. The runaway Premier League leaders extended the gap at the top to 13 points thanks to Sadio Mane’s goal, albeit Wolves had an equaliser controversially disallowed by VAR. It brings up a half-century of […]

The post Liverpool make it 50 successive Premier League matches unbeaten at Anfield appeared first on Soccer News.
 A look at the festive round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more. Jurgen Klopp's men thumped their closest rivals Leicester 4-0 to extend their unbeaten record in the league this season.

