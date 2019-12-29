Championship: Leeds United end 2019 on top as Fletcher stunner sinks West Brom
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Leeds United overcame Birmingham City in a nine-goal thriller to move top of the Championship table as previous leaders West Brom suffered a shock home defeat to Middlesbrough on Sunday. Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds benefited from an injury time own goal at St Andrew’s, Wes Harding turning Luke Ayling’s low cross into the net to settle a post-Christmas cracker. The […]
