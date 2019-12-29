LeBron James being named AP Athlete of the Decade cements how dominant he's been over the past 10 years

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James..

The NBA's Best of the Decade The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27Published 1 week ago