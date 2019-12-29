Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson details what went wrong in Boxing Day test against Australia
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Kane Williamson's post-mortem from the Boxing Day test makes grim reading for the Black Caps.While the New Zealand skipper maintained his positive tone and upbeat outlook when detailing what went wrong in their 247-run defeat to...
The History of Boxing Day . Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day has evolved into one popularly devoted to post-Christmas shopping, but its origins remain a bit blurry. The...
In their first Day/Night test match, India Bangladesh are using the pink ball, as opposed to the more common red ball or white ball used in cricket. We de-mystify the pink ball and tell you why it is..
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 29 (ANI): Australia defeated New Zealand by 247 runs on the fourth day of the second Test on Sunday here at the Melbourne Cricket... Sify Also reported by •The Age •New Zealand Herald
Tweets about this
Stuff.co.nz Sport Australia v New Zealand: Tom Latham backs struggling Black Caps captain Kane Williamson https://t.co/wAYg4pQR6B https://t.co/qZHfiQgvDq 1 day ago
ODT Online Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum believes current skipper Kane Williamson has lost some of his love of ca… https://t.co/n3W3IdIV9r 2 days ago
T-10 World News Cricket: Brendon McCullum believes current Black Caps captain Kane Williamson losing love of captaincy | T-10 NEWS… https://t.co/L0AB4WcHgk 2 days ago
The Age Sport New Zealand great Brendon McCullum insists he and Kane Williamson are still tight despite clarifying his stinging c… https://t.co/9z5prG2cXz 2 days ago
Simon RRB Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum slams New Zealand's test tactics https://t.co/u00eCdoHfU 2 days ago
Cath+Eady RT @SportNZ: "Play as many sports as you possibly can at school." A message from Black Caps captain Kane Williamson where he reflects on hi… 3 days ago
Stuff.co.nz Sport Ross Taylor was 'plumb' on lbw call, Aussie captain Tim Paine lets him know https://t.co/E7Zd6KyPx0 https://t.co/dT7LgoI7dt 3 days ago
Robo Cricket: Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum takes aim at Kane Williamson's tactics against Australia, via… https://t.co/QtNFfxYqrD 3 days ago