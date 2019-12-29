World juniors roundup: U.S. beats Russia to move atop Group B standings

James Rodriguez & Colombia's 2018 World Cup in Russia didn’t start well. But despite losing their first Group H match vs Japan, Colombian fans are still hopeful they can bounce back vs Senegal and..

How The World Cup Will Change Our Perceptions On Russia What type of World Cup will Russia host? It’s the question on everyone’s lips ahead of this World Cup. We talk to National team players and fans to find out how the country is gearing up ahead of.. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 02:35Published on November 7, 2019