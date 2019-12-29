Global  

World juniors roundup: U.S. beats Russia to move atop Group B standings

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Arthur Kaliyev and Nicholas Robertson scored goals six seconds apart late in the second period to help lift the United States past Russia 3-1 on Sunday at the world junior hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
