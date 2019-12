David Moyes has been appointed as the new manager of West Ham United. The Scot returns for his second spell in the Hammers hotseat, signing an 18-month contract, following Manuel Pellegrini’s sacking on Saturday. We are pleased to confirm that David Moyes has returned to the Club as first-team manager. pic.twitter.com/Y2fxo5hTCE — West Ham United […]

