Michael van Gerwen’s nine-darter attempt halted as opponent’s finger starts bleeding

Daily Star Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Michael van Gerwen’s nine-darter attempt halted as opponent’s finger starts bleedingMichael van Gerwen's nine-dart attempt was interupted at Alexandra Palace this evening due to his opponent Darius Labanauskas suffering a finger injury
Recent related news from verified sources

PDC World Darts Championship: Van Gerwen marches into semi-finals with Wright, Aspinall and Price

Van Gerwen claimed a 5-2 triumph after a match which was briefly interrupted when his opponent sustained an unusual finger injury early in the third set of the...
Independent Also reported by •BBC Sport

