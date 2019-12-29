nzherald Test not over? Sky's social media blunder promotes day five of Boxing Day test https://t.co/73WdXNtGq7 2 hours ago Wells Interactive RT @LisaMei62: 5. Guessing [2] includes Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system used to send out vital emergency alerts to mobile phone user… 3 days ago rachel Twitter is the true test of social media because you have to either be *very* attractive and naked or *very* funny… https://t.co/lRg95cIlRS 4 days ago david messer RT @davidme65776250: Signup here for free 25$.....Make this {VIRAL} influencecash ----- The legit way to make money on social media… 5 days ago david messer Signup here for free 25$.....Make this {VIRAL} influencecash ----- The legit way to make money on social med… https://t.co/veDwL1udOz 5 days ago Miranda Hayes So I purchased that detangling brush that's all over social media. It gets delivered today and Jahmira Is already w… https://t.co/OQDU7719XW 6 days ago Big Dee 69 @OfficialPLAYZ @fightoracle I saw it all over his social media. So I think a lot of people know about it. Media cov… https://t.co/Jf6ZXB6Eb5 6 days ago Maroon Beret RT @QAD_North: Indian Army's @adgpi tried to test its power on social media by spreading #FakeNews of taking over #Keran village in #Neelum… 1 week ago