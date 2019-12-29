Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Test not over? Sky's social media blunder promotes day five of Boxing Day test

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Test not over? Sky's social media blunder promotes day five of Boxing Day testKane Williamson and his side would probably wish it was true but the Boxing Day test isn't going into a fifth day, as promoted by Sky Sport on social media today.Sky Sport's Twitter account sent out a tweet this morning saying:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That?

What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That? 00:33

 The holiday known as Boxing Day is celebrated the day after Christmas and has nothing to do with empty gift boxes. Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate. During the Victorian era in Britain, many servants were given time off to visit their families on December 26. It became such a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children [Video]Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children

Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children The media personality co-parents her brood - including Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny - with their respective fathers,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day) [Video]The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day)

Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day has evolved into one popularly..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top 5 mistakes real estate pros are making on social media

This list of the top five mistakes agents and lenders make on social media feels a little like the Airing of Grievances. But so be it! The post Top 5 mistakes...
HousingWire

'We are genuinely scared': New York Jews say Hanukkah attack shows 'words have consequences'

'I think there is much hatred on social media: It used to be people who post anonymously, now people don’t even hide their hateful rhetoric on social media, it...
Haaretz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nzherald

nzherald Test not over? Sky's social media blunder promotes day five of Boxing Day test https://t.co/73WdXNtGq7 2 hours ago

wellsinteractiv

Wells Interactive RT @LisaMei62: 5. Guessing [2] includes Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system used to send out vital emergency alerts to mobile phone user… 3 days ago

rachl_sra

rachel Twitter is the true test of social media because you have to either be *very* attractive and naked or *very* funny… https://t.co/lRg95cIlRS 4 days ago

davidme65776250

david messer RT @davidme65776250: Signup here for free 25$.....Make this {VIRAL} influencecash ----- The legit way to make money on social media… 5 days ago

davidme65776250

david messer Signup here for free 25$.....Make this {VIRAL} influencecash ----- The legit way to make money on social med… https://t.co/veDwL1udOz 5 days ago

DecoratElements

Miranda Hayes So I purchased that detangling brush that's all over social media. It gets delivered today and Jahmira Is already w… https://t.co/OQDU7719XW 6 days ago

Steven1Cr

Big Dee 69 @OfficialPLAYZ @fightoracle I saw it all over his social media. So I think a lot of people know about it. Media cov… https://t.co/Jf6ZXB6Eb5 6 days ago

MaroonBeretPk

Maroon Beret RT @QAD_North: Indian Army's @adgpi tried to test its power on social media by spreading #FakeNews of taking over #Keran village in #Neelum… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.