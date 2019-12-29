Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Drew Brees looks ahead to the Saints’ upcoming playoff push as team ends season 13-3

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Drew Brees looks ahead to the Saints’ upcoming playoff push as team ends season 13-3New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees discussed his team's impending trip to the playoffs after they topped the Panthers in the final week of the regular season to improve to 13-3.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record [Video]Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record. Following the New Orleans Saints' 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Michael Thomas has now officially caught 145..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record [Video]Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record

Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record. Drew Brees recently made NFL history on Dec. 16 in the New Orleans Saints victory over the Indianapolis Colts. A five-yard touchdown..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saints eager to tackle tougher road to Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the second time since 2011, a Saints team coached by Sean Payton and quarterbacked by Drew Brees has finished a regular season 13-3,...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.