Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye
Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend [Video]Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend

The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card..

Duration: 08:09Published

Mayor Lucas thanks Miami Dolphins with barbecue [Video]Mayor Lucas thanks Miami Dolphins with barbecue

Fans in Chiefs Kingdom got everything they wanted — a Chiefs win and a Patriots loss. But it's not often that fans also root for another team to win.

Duration: 01:57Published


Dolphins Stun Patriots 27-24, Denying NE First-Round Bye

Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike...
cbs4.com

Dolphins stun Patriots, denying New England a first-round bye

Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike...
Denver Post

wei11368030

YouTubeSports!! Today's YouTube trend is... Skip & Shannon react to Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye… https://t.co/NxSzJyhWbH 4 days ago

wei11368030

YouTubeSports!! Today's YouTube trend is... Skip & Shannon react to Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye… https://t.co/HfKL5xsgHT 4 days ago

wei11368030

YouTubeSports!! Today's YouTube trend is... Skip & Shannon react to Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye… https://t.co/saoCHl57CJ 5 days ago

PRAISETRIUNEGOD

#DEFENDtheUNBORN ! 👶👣👼🌹🥀🎵🎶✝️⛪🙏♥️😎🇺🇸 CRUMBLING DYNASTY, LIKE THE END of the ROMAN EMPIRE ? Or like Samson with one final act of strength ? Can New Engla… https://t.co/H0VuxJBC1B 6 days ago

Rosiesells

R. D. Ledogar Real Est8 NFL: Dolphins stun Patriots, denying New England of a first-round bye in playoffs https://t.co/wzXwcyim1q 6 days ago

gadawg76

gadawg76 Skip & Shannon react to Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-r... https://t.co/0c1V9LI8uU via @YouTube 6 days ago

Clarenc68924032

Clarence Thomas Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye https://t.co/jWPSDEDGxv 6 days ago

truebluefan

Roger Greene #Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye https://t.co/O8zpf9duCc 6 days ago

