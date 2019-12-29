Global  

Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round byeMason Crosby made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 23-20 win over the Detroit Lions to earn a first-round bye
Packers clinch first-round bye with late rally past Lions

The Packers needed a fourth-quarter surged but ensured themselves at least a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.
USATODAY.com

A lot has changed for Packers, Lions since first meeting

A lot has changed for Packers, Lions since first meetingA lot has changed for the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions since their first meeting
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

SwimPoppy865

Thanos Oakenshield The Packers are so confusing. We had to make a comeback and barely beat the 3-11-1 Lions and didn’t look good and w… https://t.co/Ci7TJt9VgA 3 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Packers Barely Beat Lions 23-20 to Earn First-Round Bye - https://t.co/4oaAO4xqvy 15 minutes ago

MPMorningSun

The Morning Sun Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye https://t.co/UEayglindS https://t.co/hTqcqb3fSj 16 minutes ago

Doog1980

Douglas Duguid RT @TSN_Sports: Packers barely beat Lions, earn 1st round bye. MORE: https://t.co/sjDpcQeVWz https://t.co/ooiEytUO2V 21 minutes ago

ejay_pachecoo

ejay pacheco packers barely beat the lions who had their third string qb out there playing***worst 13-3 team ever 27 minutes ago

DailyTrib

Daily Tribune Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye https://t.co/72yhLRs0dA https://t.co/enb9WlCe72 27 minutes ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the @packers to a win over the @Lions to earn a first-roun… 28 minutes ago

macombdaily

The Macomb Daily Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye https://t.co/DBVjM8oNrY https://t.co/OyBJEE6uiX 30 minutes ago

