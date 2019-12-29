Thanos Oakenshield The Packers are so confusing. We had to make a comeback and barely beat the 3-11-1 Lions and didn’t look good and w… https://t.co/Ci7TJt9VgA 3 minutes ago greeen Packers Barely Beat Lions 23-20 to Earn First-Round Bye - https://t.co/4oaAO4xqvy 15 minutes ago The Morning Sun Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye https://t.co/UEayglindS https://t.co/hTqcqb3fSj 16 minutes ago Douglas Duguid RT @TSN_Sports: Packers barely beat Lions, earn 1st round bye. MORE: https://t.co/sjDpcQeVWz https://t.co/ooiEytUO2V 21 minutes ago ejay pacheco packers barely beat the lions who had their third string qb out there playing***worst 13-3 team ever 27 minutes ago Daily Tribune Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye https://t.co/72yhLRs0dA https://t.co/enb9WlCe72 27 minutes ago thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the @packers to a win over the @Lions to earn a first-roun… 28 minutes ago The Macomb Daily Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye https://t.co/DBVjM8oNrY https://t.co/OyBJEE6uiX 30 minutes ago