David Moyes confirmed as West Ham manager after Manuel Pellegrini sacking

Daily Star Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
David Moyes confirmed as West Ham manager after Manuel Pellegrini sackingWest Ham have re-hired former boss David Moyes after dismissing Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday evening
News video: Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues 01:23

 Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager [Video]David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager

West Ham have appointed David Moyes as first-team manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club have announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

'Letting Moyes go was an error' [Video]'Letting Moyes go was an error'

Speaking on Sunday Supplement, John Cross says West Ham made one of their "biggest managerial errors" in letting David Moyes go before bringing in Manuel Pellegrini.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:04Published


Moyes returns to West Ham as Pellegrini´s replacement

David Moyes has been appointed West Ham manager for a second time after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked. The Hammers are struggling in 17th in the Premier League,...
SoccerNews.com

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini sacked after poor Premier League show

West Ham United has announced that they have sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini with immediate effect following the club's disappointing show at this year's...
Zee News

myzanhakim

Myzan RT @DeadlineDayLive: 📝 DEAL DONE: West Ham have confirmed the appointment of David Moyes as the club's new manager. (Source: @WestHam) http… 2 minutes ago

TuffourJR

EMMANUEL TUFFOUR RT @RedReveal: Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has returned to West Ham United as Manuel Pellegrini's replacement on a long-te… 10 minutes ago

Jefezcobankole1

collins RT @standardsport: West Ham have confirmed the appointment of David Moyes as their new manager following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini.… 32 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #18month David Moyes confirmed as new West Ham manager as he returns to London Stadium on an 18-month deal h… 33 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #18month David Moyes confirmed as new West Ham manager as he returns to London Stadium on an 18-month deal https://t.co/eSeU8FbBJy 35 minutes ago

LaniBeno

Alana Benson RT @talkSPORT: More here as Moyes seals return to West Ham https://t.co/4zIsNzMXhP 44 minutes ago

alistaircoleman

Alistair Coleman With David Moyes confirmed as the new West Ham manager, there’s disappointment in the Allardyce household. https://t.co/xUxt0rsKMk 48 minutes ago

