Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston sets single-season NFL record for pick-sixes

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Jameis Winston also became the first player in NFL history to throw for 30 or more touchdowns and 30 or more interceptions in one season.
