Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Conor Coady: Wolves captain claims VAR is "confusing" and "not working"

BBC Sport Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Wolves captain Conor Coady believes the Premier League's video assistant referee (VAR) is "not working" and is "confusing".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wolves' Coady joins MNF panel [Video]Wolves' Coady joins MNF panel

Conor Coady discusses playing with Jamie Carragher, life at Wolves and the pair talk Carlo Ancelotti's links to Everton and tonight's clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

VAR is not working – Coady says decisions are ´killing´ Wolves after Anfield controversy

Exasperated Wolves captain Conor Coady declared VAR is “not working” after his side were on the wrong end of two decisions in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORT

'Ridiculous' - Wolves captain Conor Coady takes aim at VAR following Liverpool defeat

'Ridiculous' - Wolves captain Conor Coady takes aim at VAR following Liverpool defeatLiverpool 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers reaction | The Wolves skipper was quick to hit out over the treatment his side received at Anfield by the officials and...
Lichfield Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dream_On_Sho

Shabs RT @SkySportsPL: "Armpits are becoming quite the rage in the Premier League at the minute." Wolves captain Conor Coady feels VAR is having… 1 minute ago

ANikhwai

amos RT @bbcprem: PREM: Conor Coady: Wolves captain claims VAR is "confusing" and "not working" https://t.co/VoUkU8EwZ3 1 minute ago

bbcprem

BBC Premier League PREM: Conor Coady: Wolves captain claims VAR is "confusing" and "not working" https://t.co/VoUkU8EwZ3 3 minutes ago

Lyndontaylor7

Lyndon taylor RT @FWPSheffieldUtd: NEWS: Conor Coady: Wolves captain claims VAR is "confusing" and "not working" (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/1OVXbEEq86 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.