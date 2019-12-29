Global  

Emotional day for Lions following death of Jones’ son

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions played their last game of the season with heavy hearts. One night earlier, the team had announced the death of wide receiver Marvin Jones’ son Marlo. There was a moment of silence at Ford Field before Sunday’s game against Green Bay, and the Lions turned in an inspired performance, […]
