Emotional day for Lions following death of Jones’ son
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions played their last game of the season with heavy hearts. One night earlier, the team had announced the death of wide receiver Marvin Jones’ son Marlo. There was a moment of silence at Ford Field before Sunday’s game against Green Bay, and the Lions turned in an inspired performance, […]
The Galapagos Islands have been called the "Islands Born of Hell". They are the most hostile and beautiful place on earth, and home to some of the most diverse and unique life on the planet. All life..