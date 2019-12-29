WATCH: Kevin Harlan does Chiefs and Patriots play-by-play simultaneously with AFC first-round bye on the line Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Being in Kansas City didn't stop Kevin Harlan from calling the wild end of the Patriots-Dolphins game 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chillin with Bourbon This great https://t.co/W0g6Q0Qt24 5 minutes ago Tony Anglen Kevin Harlan does Chiefs and Patriots play-by-play simultaneously with AFC first-round bye on the line… https://t.co/hTR3hzrB5T 11 minutes ago James Adams Kevin Harlan does Chiefs and Patriots play-by-play simultaneously with AFC first-round bye on the line… https://t.co/qZmxSTbj3d 20 minutes ago