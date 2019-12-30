Global  

Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancy

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancyRon Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday to discuss their head coaching vacancy
Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Rivera is primary candidate for Redskins

Ron Rivera, who was fired after leading Carolina to three NFC South titles and a Super Bowl appearance in nine seasons, is believed to be a primary candidate for...
ESPN

Ron Rivera considered favorite to become Redskins head coach — Peter Schrager reports

Ron Rivera considered favorite to become Redskins head coach — Peter Schrager reportsFOX Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager reports that Ron Rivera is considered the favorite to take over as Redskins head coach and a deal could get done as early...
FOX Sports

Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman NFL coaching buzz tracker: Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins The NFL coaching carousel is speeding up. Keep track o… https://t.co/ZBGT2fBbxk 2 minutes ago

NFLsportyst

NFL Sportyst Football - Nfl>Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching va >> https://t.co/pmfFWdyrJh #sport https://t.co/V6x094UhFg 25 minutes ago

WAVY_News

WAVY TV 10 Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins to discuss their head coaching vacancy. Rivera recently emerged… https://t.co/FgBJh7XIwU 44 minutes ago

USANewsChannels

USA NewsChannels Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancy https://t.co/l7MiIdulBq 48 minutes ago

VladimirLik

Vladimir Lik RT @MarkMaske: Ron Rivera is scheduled to meet Monday with the Redskins, source confirms. First reported by @AdamSchefter and @RapSheet1 hour ago

BigTimeFootball

BigTimeFootball® Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins Monday, amid growing belief he will be hired as team’s next coach https://t.co/AcLf2ralUM 1 hour ago

ben_cross21

Ben :) RT @MySportsUpdate: Report: #Redskins set to meet with Ron Rivera, hope to get deal done https://t.co/UW6obraaZD 1 hour ago

PHX_USA_Sports

Asif Malik RT @pfrumors: There is now a "growing belief" that a deal between Rivera and the #Redskins will be done on Monday: https://t.co/sUBwctJFuu 1 hour ago

