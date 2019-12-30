Global  

One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing seasonThe Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a season that didn't come close to meeting expectations
News video: Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns

Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns 04:57

 After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, ending the season with a disappointing 6-10 record, the Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn’t come close to meeting expectations....
Opinion: After firing Freddie Kitchens, Browns need next coach to get team in order

The Cleveland Browns couldn't meet the outsized hype they faced coming into the season. Freddie Kitchens' replacement must set things right.
KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season https://t.co/H5OPOtz47x 6 minutes ago

SuperFanSpecK99

Keith E. Moore RT @BaltSunSports: One and done: Browns fire coach Freddie Kitchens after 6-10 season https://t.co/i4HASZN9o6 12 minutes ago

fedralx

ron patty RT @6News: Freddie Kitchens made a great first impression. Everything after that was underwhelming. https://t.co/nt8z2OZM0t 16 minutes ago

Homerunbot1

BaseballMatrix "One, Done: Browns Fire Kitchens After Disappointing Season" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/cpok6PcPXv 19 minutes ago

robheckman

Rob Heckman RT @wbalradio: The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens. https://t.co/FJNhyPPfBb 23 minutes ago

TeresaMWalker

Teresa Walker RT @twithersAP: UPDATES: One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season (from @AP) https://t.co/dOU3GskqKH 24 minutes ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side Freddie Kitchens made a great first impression. Everything after that was underwhelming. https://t.co/nt8z2OZM0t 25 minutes ago

WLWT

WLWT One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season https://t.co/2iheSh5WNf https://t.co/fjQcTV8Wx3 31 minutes ago

