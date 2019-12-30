Ichi Ban takes overall honors in Sydney to Hobart Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The 52-foot Australian yacht Ichi Ban has been confirmed as overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart race for the second time in three years The 52-foot Australian yacht Ichi Ban has been confirmed as overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart race for the second time in three years 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this