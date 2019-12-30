Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Courtois: There is a lot less debate since Navas left Real Madrid

SoccerNews.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Thibaut Courtois insisted there was never any internal strain on his relationship with Keylor Navas, though he acknowledged there is now much less focus on the Real Madrid goalkeeping situation following the latter’s move to Paris Saint-Germain. Navas completed a switch to PSG in September, with Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction to Madrid on […]

The post Courtois: There is a lot less debate since Navas left Real Madrid appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s

AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s 01:15

 FORT WORTH, TEXAS — American Airlines is back to retrofitting their fleet of Boeing 737-800 planes with a newer, tighter, and much less comfy interior. According to View From the Wing, the retrofit program was paused back in March after 737 Max planes were grounded following the fatal Lion Air...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Can AdSmart Be A Global Standard? Sky’s New Man Sangani Thinks So [Video]Can AdSmart Be A Global Standard? Sky’s New Man Sangani Thinks So

It is the addressable TV technology that started by storing alternative commercials on satellite subscribers' set-top boxes, then grew in to one of the world's most revered such systems. Can Sky's..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:16Published

Homeowners left counting the cost after mini tornado tears through residential streets in Stoke-on-Trent [Video]Homeowners left counting the cost after mini tornado tears through residential streets in Stoke-on-Trent

Another appliance was called to nearby Goms Mill Road half an hour earlier after tiles were lifted from rooftops and fences ripped from gardens.Resident Paul Wood, 44, who lives on Goms Mill Road,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_BelgianMessi

Belgian Messi The fact that Keylor's not here anymore hasn't helped me at all. I think that it's more like there's no debate from… https://t.co/4GRK3Rsu0U 3 days ago

bob8146

THAT KATANGA BOY 🇬🇭 RT @RMadridInfo: Courtois: "The day to day demands on me haven't changed. But there is less debate from the outside." 4 days ago

beINSPORTSUSA

beIN SPORTS USA "The day-to-day demands have not changed. But there seems to be less debate outside." - Courtois on life after Navas https://t.co/GmTTdK27fY 5 days ago

punkcr

Jayshindra RT @Ultra_Suristic: Courtois: "In the end, that's life. You're closer to some people than others. Keylor was a teammate and there was alway… 5 days ago

beINSPORTSUSA

beIN SPORTS USA "So the day-to-day demands have not changed. But there seems to be less debate outside." - Courtois on the impact o… https://t.co/AWHC8xKkyN 5 days ago

olu_akintoye

Lulu X 🎄 RT @goal: 🗣️ Courtois on Navas leaving Real Madrid: "He was a partner and there was always a try to help us both. The fact is that it no lo… 5 days ago

RMadridInfo

Real Madrid Info Courtois: "The day to day demands on me haven't changed. But there is less debate from the outside." 5 days ago

FrankDzata

Frank Dzata RT @Rootesports: Courtois on Navas leaving Real Madrid: "He was a partner and there was always a try to help us both. The fact is that it n… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.