Jack Hughes scores OT winner to propel Devils past Senators

Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner as the New Jersey Devils topped the Ottawa Senators on Sunday evening.



Recent related news from verified sources Hughes scores in OT, sends Devils past Senators 4-3 OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jack Hughes scored 54 seconds into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Sunday night. Kyle Palmieri passed...

