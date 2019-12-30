Global  

Jack Hughes scores OT winner to propel Devils past Senators

CBC.ca Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner as the New Jersey Devils topped the Ottawa Senators on Sunday evening.
News video: Jack Hughes turns on the jets for the OT winner

Jack Hughes turns on the jets for the OT winner 01:02

 Jack Hughes takes the stretch pass from Kyle Palmieri in overtime and chips it over Anderson for the winner

Hughes scores in OT, sends Devils past Senators 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jack Hughes scored 54 seconds into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Sunday night. Kyle Palmieri passed...
Seattle Times

