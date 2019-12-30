Political HEDGE Tennessee Titans nab final spot in AFC playoff field with win over Houston Texans https://t.co/AeysC3Y9Re #Sports 16 hours ago

♑Capricorn♑ The Tennessee Titans clinched the final spot in the AFC Playoffs! #NFLPlayoffs #Titans 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍… https://t.co/IxwiP0dCw9 3 days ago

Jill Karnicki RT @coomerchron: Minus several key players, The #Texans fall to the #Titans Tennessee grabs the final #AFCWildCard spot in the #NFLplayoffs… 1 week ago

Brett Coomer Minus several key players, The #Texans fall to the #Titans Tennessee grabs the final #AFCWildCard spot in the… https://t.co/Cu4W4OvosQ 1 week ago

Griffin Weaver The Tennessee Titans have clinched the final AFC playoff spot thanks to their 35-14 win over the Houston Texans. Ye… https://t.co/AtsinIzQQS 1 week ago

soccerman Tennessee Titans nab final spot in AFC playoff field with win over Houston Texans The Tennessee Titans are headed… https://t.co/ZMcy5QW704 1 week ago

MMS RT @MySportsUpdate: #Titans beat the #Texans and Tennessee gets the final wild-card spot in the AFC. #Steelers and #Raiders officially elim… 1 week ago