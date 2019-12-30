Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens after their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

