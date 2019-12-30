Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens after their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns

Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns 04:57

 After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, ending the season with a disappointing 6-10 record, the Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk? [Video]Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk?

The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens’ job at risk after a truly disappointing season,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk? [Video]Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk?

The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens’ job at risk after a truly disappointing season,..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens after 6-10 season

Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens after 6-10 season
FOX Sports

Browns lose, playoff hopes gone, coach Kitchens may be next

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns needed all kinds of help to keep their scant postseason hopes alive until the season’s final week. They got it. But they failed...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.