Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

Monday, 30 December 2019 () The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens after their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.
The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens’ job at risk after a truly disappointing season,..
