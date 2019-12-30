Global  

How the NFC East was won, as both Eagles and Cowboys prevail Sunday

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
How the NFC East was won, as both Eagles and Cowboys prevail SundayDallas, needing a win to stay alive for the division, did their part beating Washington, 47-16. However, it was for naught as the Eagles took care of the Giants 34-17, clinching the NFC East.
