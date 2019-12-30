Indian chess star Koneru Humpy's next goal: A world title!

Once again, it was uncompromising chess and fighting spirit which finally netted India's Koneru Humpy her first women's World Rapid title which incidentally is also a historic first for India. For a player, who had taken a two-year sabbatical from chess after child birth, started the event as the 13th seed, in a not-so-favourite... 👓 View full article



