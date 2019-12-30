Indian chess star Koneru Humpy's next goal: A world title!
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Once again, it was uncompromising chess and fighting spirit which finally netted India's Koneru Humpy her first women's World Rapid title which incidentally is also a historic first for India. For a player, who had taken a two-year sabbatical from chess after child birth, started the event as the 13th seed, in a not-so-favourite...
