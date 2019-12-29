Envoy to Austria brought back to Delhi amid talk of 'irregularities’

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

India’s ambassador to Austria, Renu Pall, has been transferred back to Delhi amid allegations of financial irregularities against her. A 1988 batch IFS officer, Pall had not yet completed her tenure as ambassador in Vienna. Official sources here ruled out suggestions that she had been recalled abruptly, describing it as a case of transfer. 👓 View full article

