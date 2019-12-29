Global  

Envoy to Austria brought back to Delhi amid talk of 'irregularities’

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
India’s ambassador to Austria, Renu Pall, has been transferred back to Delhi amid allegations of financial irregularities against her. A 1988 batch IFS officer, Pall had not yet completed her tenure as ambassador in Vienna. Official sources here ruled out suggestions that she had been recalled abruptly, describing it as a case of transfer.
