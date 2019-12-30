Global  

Kane Williamson urges team to put more pressure on Australia

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
*Melbourne:* New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his team need to mirror the fighting spirit of century-maker Tom Blundell if they are to bounce back from their second-Test thrashing by Australia. Opener Blundell was the last man out in Melbourne after compiling a battling 121 as team-mates threw their wickets away in the...
