West Ham reappoint David Moyes as manager

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
London [UK], Dec 30 (ANI): English football club West Ham United reappointed David Moyes as manager after Manuel Pellegrini was shown the exit door at the London Stadium following another poor result this weekend.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager

David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager 00:48

 West Ham have appointed David Moyes as first-team manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club have announced.

‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’ [Video]‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’

Former player John Moncur believes David Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham United away from any Premier League relegation fears.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15


Next West Ham manager set to be David Moyes after Manuel Pellegrini sacking

Next West Ham manager set to be David Moyes after Manuel Pellegrini sackingDavid Moyes is expected to takeover from Manuel Pellegrini after West Ham sacked the Chilean following another home defeat
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC Sport•Football FanCast•The Age•Seattle Times•Football.london•BBC News•FOX Sports•SoccerNews.com

West Ham told why they should rehire Sam Allardyce not David Moyes

West Ham told why they should rehire Sam Allardyce not David MoyesWest Ham have sacked Manuel Pellegrini with David Moyes set to take over at the London Stadium
Daily Star

