Dallas Cowboys fans order Jerry Jones to fire Jason Garrett after awful NFL season

Daily Star Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Dallas Cowboys fans order Jerry Jones to fire Jason Garrett after awful NFL seasonThe Dallas Cowboys missed out on a place in the NFL postseason despite beating the Washington Redskins in their final round of fixtures. The Philadelphia Eagles topped the NFC East with a win over the New York Giants
Feeling of doom envelops Garrett, underachieving Cowboys

Feeling of doom envelops Garrett, underachieving CowboysThere's a feeling of inevitability for the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most disappointing seasons for Jerry Jones in 30 years as owner and general manager
Jerry mum on timeline for decision on Garrett

Jerry Jones, after the Cowboys' season ended at 8-8 on Sunday, declined to give an evaluation of coach Jason Garrett: "We'll make those decisions accordingly."
