What does Cristiano Ronaldo want to do after retiring? Act in movies

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
*Dubai:* Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wants to try his skills in acting once he is done playing football.

"One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie," the Portugal captain was quoted as saying by ESPNFC at Dubai International Sports Conference on Saturday night.

Ronaldo,...
