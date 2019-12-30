Leicester City starJamie Vardy and wife Rebekah welcome baby girl

Rebekah Vardy, wife of English footballer Jamie, has given birth to a girl. The couple announced the news on social media recently. Jamie took to Instagram to welcome their third child together. "Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived. Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in ...

ContactMusic



