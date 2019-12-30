Global  

Boxer Nikhat Zareen My fight was against the system, not Mary Kom

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* Nikhat Zareen and Mary Kom exhibited emotions that were polar opposite of each other in the aftermath of the much-awaited bout between the two on Saturday at the women's trials for the Olympic qualifiers in New Delhi.

Mary was clearly charged up, yanking her hand away from Nikhat when the latter initiated a hug...
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Mary Kom reacts to not shaking hands with Nikhat Zareen after trail bout win

Mary Kom reacts to not shaking hands with Nikhat Zareen after trail bout win 03:53

 M C Mary Kom remained combative long after winning the trial for Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, slamming the controversy that preceded her showdown with Nikhat Zareen.

My fight was against system, not Mary Kom: Nikhat

Nikhat Zareen and Mary Kom exhibited emotions that were polar opposites of each other in the aftermath of the much-awaited bout between the two at the women's...
IndiaTimes

Olympic Qualifiers: Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Mary Kom could finally face-off in selection trials

After months of fight to just get a chance to prove her worth, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen finds her rightful place in the selection trials for the first Olympic...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsSifyMid-Day

