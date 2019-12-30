Boxer Nikhat Zareen My fight was against the system, not Mary Kom
Monday, 30 December 2019 () *New Delhi:* Nikhat Zareen and Mary Kom exhibited emotions that were polar opposite of each other in the aftermath of the much-awaited bout between the two on Saturday at the women's trials for the Olympic qualifiers in New Delhi.
Mary was clearly charged up, yanking her hand away from Nikhat when the latter initiated a hug...
