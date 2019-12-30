EPL: Tammy Abraham helps Chelsea tame Arsenal 2-1

*London:* Chelsea ruined Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's home debut as Tammy Abraham's late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Leno's horrific blunder turned the tide in a thrilling London derby on Sunday. Leading through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early goal at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta was just seven minutes ...



Recent related videos from verified sources The Player Who Has Proved EVERYONE Wrong This Season Is… | #SundayVibes Tammy Abraham has started the season strong, Daniel James is Manchester United best player and Leicester have replaced Harry Maguire with absolute ease. Credit: TheFootballDaily Duration: 43:47Published on December 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Chelsea fans convinced Tammy Abraham mocked Arsenal with Didier Drogba celebration Chelsea's late show helped them see off Arsenal with Tammy Abraham bagging the winner which bought back memories of Didier Drogba

Daily Star 18 hours ago



Arsenal fans noticed what Matteo Guendouzi did to Shkodran Mustafi before Tammy Abraham's goal Arsenal supporters noticed the exchange between the two players towards the end of the Chelsea game, as the visitors pushed for a late winner at the Emirates...

Football.london 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this