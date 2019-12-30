Global  

Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov combine for 7 points in Panthers' 6-5 win over Canadiens

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov combined for 7 points in the Florida Panthers' 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Huberdeau has 4-point game, Panthers beat Canadiens 6-5

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s top line made sure the Panthers’ good start to the weekend turned into a great one. Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in...
Seattle Times

Jonathan Huberdeau on win over Canadiens: 'It was a great night'

Jonathan Huberdeau on win over Canadiens: 'It was a great night'"It was a great night." -Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau details the big win over the Montreal Canadiens.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

akaRCN

Hall Aboard! RT @TheFourthPeriod: Jonathan Huberdeau now has 53 points in 38 games with Florida. He’s currently on pace for 114 points on the season.… 2 minutes ago

ransu21

Ransu RT @FlaPanthers: Tonight’s @TrueVodkaNYC Three Stars of the Game are: ⭐️ Jonathan Huberdeau ⭐️⭐️ Aleksander Barkov ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Jeff Petry 9 minutes ago

TheFourthPeriod

David Pagnotta Jonathan Huberdeau now has 53 points in 38 games with Florida. He’s currently on pace for 114 points on the season.… https://t.co/8fZuPYhlrb 23 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov combine for 7 points in Panthers' 6-5 win over Canadiens https://t.co/Ynyjr4GHWu #sports #feedly 32 minutes ago

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov combine for 7 points in Panthers’ 6-5 win over Canadiens… https://t.co/GVRa84f8nB 50 minutes ago

FOXPanthers

FOX Sports Panthers RT @FOXSportsFL: Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov combine for 7 points in @FlaPanthers' 6-5 win over Canadiens. #FlaPanthers #OneTerr… 53 minutes ago

FOXSportsFL

FOX Sports Florida & Sun Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov combine for 7 points in @FlaPanthers' 6-5 win over Canadiens. #FlaPanthers… https://t.co/tcUico8L8Q 53 minutes ago

