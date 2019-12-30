Global  

Opinion: After firing Freddie Kitchens, Browns need next coach to get team in order

Monday, 30 December 2019
The Cleveland Browns couldn't meet the outsized hype they faced coming into the season. Freddie Kitchens' replacement must set things right.
News video: Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns

Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns 04:57

 After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, ending the season with a disappointing 6-10 record, the Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens' job at risk after a truly disappointing season

The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens' job at risk after a truly disappointing season

Browns’ Kitchens focused despite speculation about future

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he has not asked for any assurances that he’ll be back next season after a disappointing first one....
Seattle Times

Browns fire Freddie Kitchens: Six coaching candidates that make sense for Cleveland

Cleveland began its quest for a new coach just moments after their Week 17 loss in Cincinnati
CBS Sports


