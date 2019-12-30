Global  

Australia pacer Peter Siddle announces retirement from international cricket

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
*Melbourne:* Australia's pacer Peter Siddle on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket. The player made an emotional announcement in front of his team-mates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the start of play on day four of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, cricket.com.au reported.

Siddle,...
Recent related news from verified sources

Siddle announces retirement from international cricket

The veteran fast bowler has told teammates of his decision to immediately retire from international cricket.
The Age

Cricket: Aussie quick Peter Siddle announces shock retirement

Cricket: Aussie quick Peter Siddle announces shock retirementPeter Siddle has called time on his illustrious international cricket career.The Victorian stalwart shared the news with his Australian teammates on the morning...
New Zealand Herald

