Australia pacer Peter Siddle announces retirement from international cricket

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

*Melbourne:* Australia's pacer Peter Siddle on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket. The player made an emotional announcement in front of his team-mates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the start of play on day four of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, cricket.com.au reported.



Siddle,... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article